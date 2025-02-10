Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New $217,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $206.25 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $122.91 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

