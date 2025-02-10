Stone Summit Wealth LLC Sells 60 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.1% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 4,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $102,832.22. This represents a 75.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.82.

Linde Trading Down 1.2 %

Linde stock opened at $455.05 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $410.69 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.36 and a 200 day moving average of $453.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

