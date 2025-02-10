Essex LLC Purchases 7,623 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Essex LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 259.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after buying an additional 411,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after buying an additional 5,034,022 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,289.82. This trade represents a 50.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Volatility ETFs to Help You Profit from Market Chaos
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Lam Research: Is a NAND Upgrade Cycle the Next Growth Catalyst?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.