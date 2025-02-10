Essex LLC Purchases 7,623 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Essex LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 259.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after buying an additional 411,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after buying an additional 5,034,022 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,289.82. This trade represents a 50.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price target (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

