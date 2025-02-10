iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.71 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

