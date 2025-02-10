Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.5% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $522.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.67. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

