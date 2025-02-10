Activest Wealth Management Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Activest Wealth Management cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $444.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

