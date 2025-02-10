Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 299 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BND opened at $72.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

