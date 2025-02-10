RFP Financial Group LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

