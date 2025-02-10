Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.6 %

Walmart stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $103.11. The stock has a market cap of $812.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.01.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

