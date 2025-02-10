Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $150.94 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,484 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $150,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after acquiring an additional 656,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,652,000 after purchasing an additional 106,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

