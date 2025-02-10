Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $82.33 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

