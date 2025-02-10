Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,157 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,434,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,239 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

