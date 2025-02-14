Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Buys £148,000 in Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Louise George acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £148,000 ($185,999.75).

Franchise Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON:FRAN opened at GBX 151 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.39. Franchise Brands plc has a 1 year low of GBX 131 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £291.86 million, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.34.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

Featured Articles

