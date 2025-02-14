Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires £154.70 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,094 ($38.88) per share, with a total value of £154.70 ($194.42).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,272 ($41.12) per share, with a total value of £163.60 ($205.61).

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 3,200 ($40.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,025.90 ($38.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,124 ($64.40). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,304.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,668.

About Croda International

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.