Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

VTV opened at $176.20 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.91. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

