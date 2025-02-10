Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Union Pacific by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 67,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.17. The company has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

