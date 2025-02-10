Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $29.72.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
