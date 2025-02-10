Visionary Horizons LLC Purchases Shares of 1,175 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

RSP opened at $180.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.46. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

