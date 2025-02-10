The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $190.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

