Stephens Inc. AR Has $15.74 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $444.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

