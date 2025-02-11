BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Increases Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:BRWM opened at GBX 508 ($6.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 465 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 634 ($7.83). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 512.63. The company has a market capitalization of £971.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,257.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.