BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Increases Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON:BRWM opened at GBX 508 ($6.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 465 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 634 ($7.83). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 512.63. The company has a market capitalization of £971.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,257.14 and a beta of 1.01.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock World Mining Trust
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Construction Stocks Set to Surge on Tariff-Driven Demand
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Sirius XM: Why Berkshire Just Added Another 2.3 Million Shares
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- McDonald’s Underwhelmed in Q4: Why Investors Shouldn’t Worry
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.