Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,621,000 after buying an additional 6,584,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,125,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,783,000 after acquiring an additional 259,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 43.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,630,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,868,000 after buying an additional 2,603,046 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,383,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,292,000 after buying an additional 2,566,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CPNG opened at $24.97 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

