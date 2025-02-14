Quent Capital LLC Sells 127 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.0 %

ZBH opened at $99.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

