Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59,222.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 75,805 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $738,234. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT opened at $109.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

Several analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.77.

View Our Latest Report on SRPT

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.