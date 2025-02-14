Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $839,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,924 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 599,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 560,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

