True Vision MN LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

