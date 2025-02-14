Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,062.84. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFSL opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 403.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

