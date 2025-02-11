Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,923,000. Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $243.35 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $449.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

