11,230 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VYM opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $111.31 and a 1 year high of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.