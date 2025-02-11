Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 131,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $243.35 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

