New Republic Capital LLC Has $282,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New Republic Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $324,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 32,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $112.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

