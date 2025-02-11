Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $182.38.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
