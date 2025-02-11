Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.