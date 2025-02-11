Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$193.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.3 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.520-0.540 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FRSH. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 6,759,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,027. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $22.14.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $154,488.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,622.10. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $52,291.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,263.10. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,727,211 shares of company stock valued at $27,224,746 over the last 90 days. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.