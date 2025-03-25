Bay Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,768 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

