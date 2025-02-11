Insider Selling: Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Major Shareholder Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $22,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,437.50. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edward K. Christian Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 5,651 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $71,880.72.
- On Thursday, January 30th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 106 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $1,327.12.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 15 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187.50.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 552 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $6,922.08.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 2,326 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $28,144.60.
- On Friday, December 13th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 543 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $7,015.56.
Saga Communications Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SGA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Saga Communications Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Saga Communications
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Saga Communications Company Profile
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
