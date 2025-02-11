InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.790-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
