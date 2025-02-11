InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.790-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 377,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,638. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

