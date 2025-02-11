Capri (CPRI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capri (NYSE: CPRI):

2/10/2025 – Capri is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2025 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Capri had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Capri had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/10/2025 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

1/6/2025 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

12/16/2024 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capri Stock Up 0.2 %

CPRI stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. 2,184,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 13,982.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Capri by 18.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

