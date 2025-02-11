Masco Co. Plans Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Masco has increased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Masco to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Masco stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.04.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

