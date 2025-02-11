First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FGB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,123. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.