First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
FCEF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
