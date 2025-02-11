Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

LQDT traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. 581,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.36. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $601,675.41. This represents a 57.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 16,540 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $564,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,032.80. This represents a 32.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,558. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 881,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 76,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 367,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

