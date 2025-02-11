BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.970-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $699.0 million-$705.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.7 million. BlackLine also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.390 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 24,408 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,569,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 72,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,214.40. This trade represents a 25.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.