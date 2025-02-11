Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. Mirion Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.450-0.500 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. 2,083,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Mirion Technologies has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

