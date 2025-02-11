Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Central Plains Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 14.22%.
Central Plains Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 1,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. Central Plains Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile
