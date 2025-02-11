Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Metro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$92.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. Metro has a 52-week low of C$68.12 and a 52-week high of C$94.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRU. Desjardins lifted their price target on Metro from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Metro from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$93.56.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

