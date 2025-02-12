Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Caribbean Utilities stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

Caribbean Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Caribbean Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.75%.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

