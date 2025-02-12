First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 72,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 50,911 shares.The stock last traded at $52.53 and had previously closed at $52.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $614.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Financial by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in First Financial by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 81.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

