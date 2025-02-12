Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Plans $2.75 Dividend

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share on Saturday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Central Bancompany Price Performance

Shares of CBCY remained flat at $685.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Central Bancompany has a fifty-two week low of $619.99 and a fifty-two week high of $750.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $677.29 and its 200-day moving average is $667.70.

Get Central Bancompany alerts:

Central Bancompany Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Central Bancompany, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company. It offers checking and savings accounts; home, personal, student, real estate, SBA, mortgage, and equipment loans; and line of credit and commercial lending. The company also provides investment services, which includes annuities, brokerage, investor services insurance, retirement, and trust and wealth management services; investment advisory, relationship banking, and cash management services; and credit cards, and online and mobile banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Bancompany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Bancompany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.