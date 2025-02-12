Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Plans $2.75 Dividend

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share on Saturday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Central Bancompany Price Performance
Shares of CBCY remained flat at $685.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Central Bancompany has a fifty-two week low of $619.99 and a fifty-two week high of $750.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $677.29 and its 200-day moving average is $667.70.
Central Bancompany Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Central Bancompany
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Central Bancompany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Bancompany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.