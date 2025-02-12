Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $945.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 1,274,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Mohit Daswani acquired 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $28,938.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,503.60. The trade was a 21.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raul Vazquez acquired 8,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $34,137.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,286.08. The trade was a 0.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,264 shares of company stock worth $159,826. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

