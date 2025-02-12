Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30, Zacks reports. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.32%.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SLF traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.28. 650,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

